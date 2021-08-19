10 Things To Do in Central Texas This Weekend: 8.21.21-8.22.21

(KWTX) - Looking for things happening this weekend in Central Texas? Look no further! We have 10 suggestions of things around Central Texas to do this weekend!

This weekend, the fastest Mud dragsters and Mega Trucks come to Central Texas to put on one heck of a show for McLennan County Mud Fest. Kona Ice will be serving sno cones and the Riesel Lions Club will be serving food and ice-cold drinks. Vendors will be setup inside and outside the big building. Bring your lawn chair and come enjoy a great night of entertainment! Gates open at 5 p.m. and racing starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Saturday, Waka Waka events presents Jollof Rice Festival in Killeen from noon to 6 p.m. There will be flavorful food, bouncy house, face painting, live music, and vendors selling African food, clothes, and crafts! Jollof Rice is a popular one pot rice dish that is shared by all countries in West Africa.

There’s still time for some summer fun this Saturday with a Family Paddle Day on the Brazos River in Waco. Pura Vida’s paddle boards and kayaks, a bounce house from Waco Waterbounce, and food trucks will be there! Plus, don’t miss a special visit and photo opportunity with Enchanted Kingdom’s Mermaid Princess. All proceeds support Eagle Christian Academy Athletics.

Celebrate the end of summer at the So Long, Summer Splash at Summer Fun Waterpark event this Saturday. Tickets must be purchased in advance, but the cost is only $5 per person and this includes full day admission to the park (normally $16) as well as drinks and snacks. Children must have a paying parent or adult chaperone with them to enter the park.

Putters mini golf and arcade in Waco hosts a 2000s themed costume party this Saturday night starting at 9 p.m. Those dressed in their favorite 2000s gear will be entered to win cash prizes for best costume.

Who wouldn’t love to climb aboard a fire truck or a big rig or a police car or a tractor? City of Temple’s Touch-a-Truck event provides a unique opportunity for children (and adults, too!) of all ages to explore and climb on vehicles* of all types, all in one place!

Check out country singer Corey Kent at The Backyard in Waco this Saturday night. The doors open at 6 p.m. and the concert starts at 8:30 p.m.

Allemande Hall will celebrate its 46th anniversary this weekend with dances at the hall, some throughout the day but most on Saturday evening. Dancing starts as early as 10 a.m. Saturday but the main dancing event starts at 7: 30 p.m. The Texas State Federation Square Dancers will be in attendance and it’s sure to be a great evening!

Become an Author in 2021... Learn the book publishing & writing blueprint to effectively write, publish and market your book that will help to be a published author...all for free. This Book Writing & Publishing Masterclass is online Saturday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Find the link on our website.

It’s time to grab your brooms and crawl out of your tombs for another Skellington Market this Sunday night. This is a free outdoor, open-air event for all ages and for anyone who celebrates a spooky vibe 365. Come experience over 30 amazing local vendors, artists, live music and food. It’s fun for the whole family!

Want us to include your event? Send information to camille.hoxworth@gray.tv or news@kwtx.com

