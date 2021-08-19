Advertisement

Accused gang member who fired into a crowd outside local courthouse named in 2-count indictment

Alton Hawkins, 25, was indicted in connection with a shooting outside the McLennan County...
Alton Hawkins, 25, was indicted in connection with a shooting outside the McLennan County Courthouse.(McLennan County Sheriff's Office photo)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Alton Trayvon Hawkins, 25, whom McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara described as a felon and gang member from Bellmead, was named in a two-count indictment Thursday charging aggravated assault (enhanced) and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

The indictments stem from a shooting on June 27 outside of the McLennan County Courthouse.

Deputies arrested Hawkins, who was initially charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, felony evading arrest in a vehicle, evading arrest on foot, felon in possession of a firearm, and resisting arrest.

He was released the next day from the McLennan County Jail after posting a $28,000 bond.

A McLennan County deputy who was at the sheriff’s office at 901 Washington Ave. heard a gunshot and headed toward the courthouse at 501 Washington.

As he pulled into the courthouse parking lot, McNamara said at the time, he was told a shooting was about to happen.

“A few seconds later, the deputy turned on his lights and the suspect started firing from his vehicle into the crowd,” McNamara said.

No one was hit, he said.

As Hawkins drove off, his vehicle crashed into another vehicle in the parking lot.

He jumped out and ran, dropping his handgun and a magazine, both of which were recovered, McNamara said.

Deputies caught him on Austin Avenue, he said.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Central Texas woman learned texts similar to a suspicious text she received had been flagged...
Central Texas woman receives suspicious text flagged as sex trafficking scheme by sheriff in Alabama
(File)
Winning Texas lottery ticket sold at local H-E-B store
Early morning fire in Waco.
Lightning strike may have caused two-alarm fire that damaged local church
Storm damage causes early morning problems
Overnight storm damage causes early-morning problems in parts of Central Texas
Valeesha Duncan, 31, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in her garage. Deputies say a...
Texas mother killed when gunman fires 50 shots at car

Latest News

Rosemond Crown laptop
Copperas Cove: Cove ISD students will all receive laptops
Gov. Greg Abbott
Texas sending more relief medical workers to hospitals, opening additional antibody infusion centers
File Photo
Rural school districts in Texas shut down to keep COVID-19 from overwhelming small communities
Workers without hair restraints, dirty floors and a broken fan in the fridge caught the eye of...
Restaurant Report Card for August 19, 2021