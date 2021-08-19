Accused gang member who fired into a crowd outside local courthouse named in 2-count indictment

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Alton Trayvon Hawkins, 25, whom McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara described as a felon and gang member from Bellmead, was named in a two-count indictment Thursday charging aggravated assault (enhanced) and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

The indictments stem from a shooting on June 27 outside of the McLennan County Courthouse.

Deputies arrested Hawkins, who was initially charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, felony evading arrest in a vehicle, evading arrest on foot, felon in possession of a firearm, and resisting arrest.

He was released the next day from the McLennan County Jail after posting a $28,000 bond.

A McLennan County deputy who was at the sheriff’s office at 901 Washington Ave. heard a gunshot and headed toward the courthouse at 501 Washington.

As he pulled into the courthouse parking lot, McNamara said at the time, he was told a shooting was about to happen.

“A few seconds later, the deputy turned on his lights and the suspect started firing from his vehicle into the crowd,” McNamara said.

No one was hit, he said.

As Hawkins drove off, his vehicle crashed into another vehicle in the parking lot.

He jumped out and ran, dropping his handgun and a magazine, both of which were recovered, McNamara said.

Deputies caught him on Austin Avenue, he said.

