As Afghan families come to Texas, future remains unknown

U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Frank McKenzie, the commander of U.S. Central Command, enters a plane evacuating people, at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021.(Capt. William Urban | Capt. William Urban/U.S. Navy via AP)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - With hundreds of Afghan families coming to the U.S. after the fall of Kabul to the Taliban, many are wondering how they’ll adjust to starting a new life.

However, having to flee the country to come to the U.S. after your homeland is overrun is not a thought that these families will relish for the rest of their lives.

“The trauma of losing one’s nation state, I think it’s difficult for a lot of Americans to imagine what it’s like to have to flee your home and to watch that home fundamentally change,” said Texas A&M Central Texas Sociologist Roslyn Schoen.

“That can be a very traumatic experience.”

According to Refugee Services of Texas, they expect to resettle 324 Afghan refugees to cities like Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and Austin. The Pentagon will also be relocating families to Fort Bliss in El Paso and Fort McCoy in Wisconsin.

While there will be good opportunities for jobs, Schoen argues it’s critical to offer emotional support and comfort in any way possible.

“There can be a lot of psychological factors involved,” she said.

“So, to be good community members for people who do make it here to the U.S., we want to keep that in mind.”

Thankfully, they’re not alone. Historian Jerry Jones says Afghan families will have an easier time adjusting to starting a new life in the U.S. than Vietnamese families did after the Vietnam War.

“One difference between then and now, that these refugees will face, the American public, according to a number of polls are more supportive of these Afghan families than they were to the South Vietnamese,” he said.

Unlike the South Vietnamese, a number of Afghan immigrants have been moving to the U.S. since the 1970s, a factor that Jones says can make a big difference in starting their new lives in America.

“They will find their way to communities that embrace them and also form associations with afghan communities already in this country.”

