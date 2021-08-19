‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect in deadly Central Texas shooting is still on the run

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Deon Shamburger, 34, who’s wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in July in Belton, remains on the run and authorities are again asking the public for help in finding him.

“Please do not attempt to arrest or detain him as he may be armed and dangerous,” police said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

Shamburger is wanted for murder in the shooting death of Jamel Jones, 39, of Belton.

The shooting was reported just after 3 p.m. July 30 at an apartment complex in the 1100 block of Shady Lane.

Jones was shot once in the torso and died at the scene.

Shamburger escaped in a vehicle and then on foot, police said.

He’s named in a warrant charging murder.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Belton Police Department at (254) 933-5860, text tips to 254-217-6764, or call Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-8433.

Tips may also be submitted online.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.