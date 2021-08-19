Advertisement

‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect in deadly Central Texas shooting is still on the run

Deon Shamburger, 34, is wanted in connection with the shooting death of Jamel Jones, 39, of...
Deon Shamburger, 34, is wanted in connection with the shooting death of Jamel Jones, 39, of Belton.(Belton Police Department)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Deon Shamburger, 34, who’s wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in July in Belton, remains on the run and authorities are again asking the public for help in finding him.

“Please do not attempt to arrest or detain him as he may be armed and dangerous,” police said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

Shamburger is wanted for murder in the shooting death of Jamel Jones, 39, of Belton.

The shooting was reported just after 3 p.m. July 30 at an apartment complex in the 1100 block of Shady Lane.

Jones was shot once in the torso and died at the scene.

Shamburger escaped in a vehicle and then on foot, police said.

He’s named in a warrant charging murder.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Belton Police Department at (254) 933-5860, text tips to 254-217-6764, or call Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-8433.

Tips may also be submitted online.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Central Texas woman learned texts similar to a suspicious text she received had been flagged...
Central Texas woman receives suspicious text flagged as sex trafficking scheme by sheriff in Alabama
Early morning fire in Waco.
Lightning strike may have caused two-alarm fire that damaged local church
(File)
Winning Texas lottery ticket sold at local H-E-B store
Storm damage causes early morning problems
Overnight storm damage causes early-morning problems in parts of Central Texas
Valeesha Duncan, 31, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in her garage. Deputies say a...
Texas mother killed when gunman fires 50 shots at car

Latest News

Waco will play host to TAPPS athletics and fine arts championships through 2023, officials...
Waco will host TAPPS athletics and fine arts championship through 2023
The game includes four $1million tickets.
Central Texas resident claims $1 million Texas lottery prize
A Texas law outlawing an abortion method commonly used to end second-trimester pregnancies was...
Appeals court upholds Texas law to ban abortion procedure
Raychaun Ballard, 46, and his wife Samara both had COVID-19, however, only she survived.
Area constable who lost battle with COVID-19 was caring, compassionate and ‘gave great hugs’