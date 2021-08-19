Army veteran sentenced here for role in $6 million prescription drug fraud scheme

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – A federal judge in Waco has sentenced U.S. Army veteran Theodis Lamond Jefferson, 37, of Arkansas, to two years in prison and ordered him to pay more than $5.9 million in restitution for his role in a scheme to defraud the military healthcare program TRICARE of millions from January 2015 to June 2015.

Jefferson pleaded guilty on Dec. 8, 2020, to one count of receipt of illegal payment and one count of payment of illegal fee.

“This defendant stole millions of dollars from a government healthcare program that supports our servicemembers and their families,” U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff said.

“This sentence sends a strong message that those who use bribes and kickbacks to steal taxpayer dollars from important programs will be identified, investigated and prosecuted.”

Prosecutors alleged Jefferson accepted more than $5.9 million from pharmacies and other providers and marketers of compounded medications, which are personalized prescription drugs for patients who need medications that aren’t commercially manufactured or who can’t tolerate certain ingredients in commercially manufactured drugs.

“Jefferson defrauded TRICARE by making and receiving unlawful payments for the prescription of compounded drugs to TRICARE beneficiaries,” prosecutors said in a press release.

“Jefferson paid bribes to prescribing physicians and kickbacks to TRICARE beneficiaries, who unlawfully enriched themselves from TRICARE reimbursements for covered compounded drugs.”

