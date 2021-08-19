Central Texas elementary school principal challenges staff ‘to go and make a difference’

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Just as the school year gets underway, teachers and staff at a local elementary school are passing on random acts of kindness, $20 at a time, and the ways in which they’re doing so are heartwarming.

Saegert Elementary School Principal Eli Lopez divided her teachers and staff into teams and, using her own money, and then gave each team $20 and one challenge, “go and make a difference.”

Lopez said she started off the meeting with “The Starfish Story,” a parable about a boy found gently throwing starfish he found on the beach back into the surf because the tide was rising and, he said, “If I don’t throw them back, they’ll die.”

The point of the parable is even the smallest action can make a difference, and that was what Lopez wanted to drive home with her teachers and staff members as they headed out with $20.

The only caveat was the groups weren’t allowed just to hand out cash.

Each team had to find an act of service or way to bless someone else.

“That challenge I wanted to make a focus outside of our classrooms,” Lopez said.

“They could choose who, they could choose the how.”

One group delivered purchased goods and delivered them to a local hospital

Another painted kindness rocks.

The Kindergarten and ESL group chose to give flowers to people at Walmart.

Another team set out to buy supplies for a different elementary school, but saw a woman in the parking lot of the store calling a cab.

The team members loaded up her groceries and gave her a ride.

Members of the PreK group were so inspired after visiting Garden of Hope, a place which helps those going into the foster care system, that they added their own money to the $20 Lopez gave them to buy needed items.

Lopez says she was so moved by how far a $20 challenge went.

“It was amazing to see the staff and how they pushed themselves to make that difference and in ways I didn’t even anticipate,” she said.

And, she says, her faculty and staff are already talking about how to perform spontaneous acts of kindness.

“Many of the teachers and staff say they plan to continue to spread acts of kindness like this year-round,” Lopez said.

“I felt it was just very heartwarming to see how coming together they were able to work together to make an impact on someone outside themselves, outside their classrooms, outside the books of math or reading.”

