Central Texas man indicted for murder in mother’s blunt force trauma death

Lonnie Paul Bishop remains in the McLennan County Jail.
Lonnie Paul Bishop remains in the McLennan County Jail.(Jail photo)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Lonnie Paul Bishop, 33, whose mother was found lying in a bed, dead of blunt force injuries in May in Waco was named in an indictment Thursday charging murder (enhanced).

Officers found Yun Bishop, 57, dead after responding to a report of a domestic disturbance at around 6:15 p.m. on May 31 in the 700 block of North 11th Street.

Yun Bishop died at the scene.

Her son was on the front porch of the home when officers arrived.

“As officers were talking with the male, they heard him say that his mother was dead and that he had killed her,” Officer Garen Bynum said in a press release at the time.

“Out of concern for the male’s mother, the officers took the male into custody and entered the home.”

Bishop remains in the McLennan County Jail where he’s held in lieu of $500,000 bond on the murder charge and without bond on a parole violation.

