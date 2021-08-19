Central Texas officials ramp up testing again as COVID-19 cases continue to spike

(KWTX) - Central Texas officials are ramping up testing again as COVID-19 cases continue to spike here and around the state.

More than 570 additional confirmed cases of the virus were reported Wednesday in the 16 Central Texas counties KWTX is monitoring, where about 6,500 cases of the virus are active, 370 more than on Tuesday.

Drive-through testing sites open Thursday in McLennan County, where another 204 cases of the virus were reported Wednesday. The county has at least 1,256 active cases of COVID-19, 148 patients are hospitalized, 26 on ventilators. All ICU beds are in use.

A temporary drive-through testing and vaccine site opens Thursday in Killeen.

Bell County reported another 160 cases of the virus Wednesday. At least 1,790 cases were active Wednesday according to local data, which doesn’t include Fort Hood personnel who live on post. State data showed 2,579 active cases.

WACO-MCLENNAN COUNTY TESTING

The Waco-McLennan County Health District will offer free, drive-through, self-administered, shallow nose swab PCR or polymerase chain reaction tests, the results of which should be available within 48 to 72 hours.

Registration is required, either online or by calling 1-833-213-0643.

To qualify for testing, residents should be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or must have been exposed to someone with the virus.

The cost of the test will either be billed to health insurance for residents who have coverage or to a federal program that covers the expense for anyone who’s not insured.

Residents should check with their insurance providers to confirm coverage before scheduling a test, but no one will be turned away for a lack of insurance.

A testing site will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 pm. on Mondays through Wednesdays at Waco ISD Stadium at 1401 South New Road in Waco.

Another site will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursdays through Fridays and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays in parking lot M at McLennan Community College at 4610 North 19th St. in Waco.

Testing is also available through local clinics and pharmacies

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that anyone who has not been fully vaccinated and has symptoms of the virus or who has been exposed to someone who has a case of the virus should get tested.

CITY OF KILLEEN TESTING

The City of Killeen is partnering with the Texas Division of Emergency Services to a temporary testing and vaccination site that will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays through Aug. 28 at the Killeen Special Events Center at 3301 South WS Young Dr.

Appointments aren’t required, but a phone number or email address is.

The temporary site comes after the city announced a renewed effort to encourage residents to get vaccinated.

Public service announcements and fliers that will be distributed over the next several weeks will encourage residents who aren’t vaccinated to text their Zip Codes to GETVAX for a list of nearby vaccination sites.

Residents will also receive information about free childcare and getting a ride to a vaccination location.

Residents may also call1-800-232-0233 for the same information.

NEW CASES, HOSPITALIZATIONS, DEATH TOLL ALL CONTINUE TO RISE

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported more than 20,000 new confirmed cases of the virus for a second day Wednesday, and 174 additional deaths.

More than 229,402 cases were active Wednesday, 10,500 more that on Tuesday, and at least 12,402 patients diagnosed with the virus were hospitalized around the state.

In Trauma Service Area L, which includes Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, and Mills counties, 244 patients diagnosed with the virus were hospitalized Wednesday, filling 22% of available beds and accounting for about 26% of all patients hospitalized. Two ICU beds were available Monday, according to state data.

In Trauma Service Area M, which includes Bosque, Falls, Hill, Limestone and McLennan counties 175 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized Wednesday, filling 29% of available beds and accounting for about 36% of all hospitalizations. No ICU beds were available Wednesday, according to both state and local data.

