Central Texas resident claims $1 million Texas lottery prize
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AXTELL, Texas (KWTX) – An Axtell resident has claimed a $1 million prize in the Texas Lottery scratch-off ticket game $1,000,000 Extreme Cash.
The winning ticket, one of four top prizes in the game, was purchase at Ruby Food Mart #2 at 1400 La Salle Ave. in Waco.
The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, claimed the second of four $1 million prizes in the game.
