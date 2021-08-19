Advertisement

Double shooting at Henderson Park turns fatal

BPD has confirmed both shooting victims were pronounced dead at the scene
Bryan police are investigating a double shooting that happened Wednesday night at a city park.
Bryan police are investigating a double shooting that happened Wednesday night at a city park.(Photo by KBTX's Andy Krauss)
By Andy Krauss and Rusty Surette
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police have confirmed that the two people found shot in Henderson Park in Bryan were pronounced dead on the scene Wednesday night.

It happened just before 9:30 p.m. at Henderson Park near Mockingbird Road and Palasota Drive.

Officers on the scene tell KBTX they responded to the area after getting a report of shots fired.

Police have not yet released the identities of the two victims.

News 3′s Andy Krauss was at the scene and said officers were examining a vehicle that is in the park. Police officers from College Station PD were also there with K9s to assist in the investigation.

Police say at this time there’s no suspect information to release to the public.

