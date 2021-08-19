Hotter & drier weather taking over

We say goodbye to rain and cooler than normal days with a ridge of high pressure taking over that keeps us hot, sunny, and dry tomorrow and into the weekend. With a more typical summer weather feature taking over, the heat keeps building in and sunshine takes over. Tonight we are in the mid to upper 70s and it’s a warm and muggy start to Friday. Tomorrow is partly sunny, hot, humid, with a nice breeze from time to time. There will be some afternoon sea breeze rain that kicks up but it’s not expected to make it any farther to the north than the Brazos Valley. Otherwise, highs will be in the 90s, with the humidity making it feel hotter with heat index values between 100 and 107.

The area of high pressure in control of our weather also keeps any impacts associated with Hurricane Grace down to our south in Mexico, squashing any hope for rain chances in the forecast starting tomorrow and lasting through the early part of next week. With that, next week’s afternoon highs are in the mid to upper 90s - with upper 90s to low 100s for heat indicies each afternoon with a lot of sunshine coming our way.

TROPICS UPDATE: Hurricane Grace made landfall just south of Tulum, Mexico around early Thursday morning as a Category 1 hurricane. After hitting the Yucatan Peninsula, Grace will spend much of Thursday over land and weakening. However, we aren’t done talking about Grace yet. This storm system is expected to reemerge over the warm Gulf waters and regain hurricane intensity tomorrow before making landfall a second time in Mexico. There is and won’t be any threat to Texas from this system

Tropical Storm Henri, expected to intensify into a hurricane soon, is off the East Coast of the U.S. near Bermuda. The storm is expected to reach category 1 hurricane strength, head northward, parallel to the East Coast where the impacts could be high waves, rough surf, along with winds and rain inland.

