Advertisement

Local impersonators bring ‘Elvis Week’ to Central Texas

By Rissa Shaw
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 2:26 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Elvis impersonators brought ‘Elvis Week’ to Central Texas.

John Cobb, of Chilton, and fellow Elvis Presley impersonator Travis Hudson performed at the Beltonian Theatre over the weekend.

“We’re trying to bring the feel of Elvis week to Central Texas,” said Cobb.

Celebrated primarily in Memphis, ‘Elvis Week’ draws fans from around the world to remember the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll through his music and movies.

Cobb says they plan on doing another show next year and are already booked to perform again at the Beltonian in Jan. 2022.

Monday was the 44th Anniversary of the King’s death.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Central Texas woman learned texts similar to a suspicious text she received had been flagged...
Central Texas woman receives suspicious text flagged as sex trafficking scheme by sheriff in Alabama
Early morning fire in Waco.
Lightning strike may have caused two-alarm fire that damaged local church
Storm damage causes early morning problems
Overnight storm damage causes early-morning problems in parts of Central Texas
Valeesha Duncan, 31, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in her garage. Deputies say a...
Texas mother killed when gunman fires 50 shots at car
COVID-19 has claimed the lives of two unborn Central Texas infants. (File)
COVID-19 claims lives of two unborn Central Texas infants

Latest News

Raychaun Ballard, 46, and his wife Samara both had COVID-19, however, only she survived.
Area constable killed by COVID-19 remembered
FastCast
Brady's Wednesday Evening FastCast
U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Frank McKenzie, the commander of U.S. Central Command, enters a plane...
As Afghan families come to Texas, future remains unknown
Central Texas officials are ramping up testing again as COVID-19 cases continue to spike here...
Central Texas officials ramp up testing again as COVID-19 cases continue to spike