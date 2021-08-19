Local impersonators bring ‘Elvis Week’ to Central Texas

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Elvis impersonators brought ‘Elvis Week’ to Central Texas.

John Cobb, of Chilton, and fellow Elvis Presley impersonator Travis Hudson performed at the Beltonian Theatre over the weekend.

“We’re trying to bring the feel of Elvis week to Central Texas,” said Cobb.

Celebrated primarily in Memphis, ‘Elvis Week’ draws fans from around the world to remember the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll through his music and movies.

Cobb says they plan on doing another show next year and are already booked to perform again at the Beltonian in Jan. 2022.

Monday was the 44th Anniversary of the King’s death.

