Patchy Fog This Morning.....Then The Heat Returns!

By Elliot Wilson
Updated: 40 minutes ago
It’ll be a warm and very humid start with patchy fog during the morning commute. A stray shower or two will be possible as well. That’ll al clear up by 11am, with skies turning partly cloudy going through the afternoon. Highs return to the mid 90′s today with Heat Indices around 100°. Friday we’ll see highs hit the mid to upper 90′s under sunny skies, with the Heat Index looking to be over 100° for most of us.

The heat keeps building going through the weekend as most of us will hit the upper 90′s by Sunday. High pressure keeps the rain chances away, so you’ll be able to soak up plenty of sunshine as we head into next week. Because of the sunshine and south winds, we could hit 100° on the thermometers next Tuesday. As far as rain chances go next week, spotty showers are only possible towards the end of next week.

TROPICS UPDATE: Grace is on a track westward toward Mexico. Grace has now reached hurricane strength, becoming the second hurricane of the Atlantic season (second only to hurricane Elsa). Hurricane Grace is intensifying as it heads toward Playa del Carmen and Cancun, Mexico. After hitting the Yucatan Peninsula, it is expected to reemerge over the warm Gulf waters and regain hurricane intensity on Friday. Its track has shifted confidently south of Texas late this week as a strong ridge of high pressure insulates us from the storm.

Then there’s Tropical Storm Henri - a high-end Tropical Storm - out in the Atlantic. Forecast tracks keep Henri offshore the US East Coast, but that doesn’t mean there’s a risk to watch for in the coming days.

