Police search for Central Texas man, family concerned for his mental health

By Hannah Hall
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 3:44 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police asked for the public’s help Thursday in the search for a 25-year-old man who was last seen Wednesday morning.

According to police, Beverly’s family is concerned because he suffers from depression and has made suicidal threats by Facebook messenger.

Derrick Beverly was last seen at his home at 1100 N 6th Street.

He is 5-foot-1, weighs around 110 pounds, and was last seen wearing a white hoodie with black checkers on the sleeve with the word “Tokyo” on it, as well as black shorts.

Beverly has a few tattoos, including the Texas Oiler logo on his chest, the name “Shanta” on his right arm, “Courtney” on his left forearm and a neck tattoo.

If anyone has seen Beverly, or has any information, they can call 911 or the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500.

