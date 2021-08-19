Advertisement

Restaurant Report Card for August 19, 2021

Workers without hair restraints, dirty floors and a broken fan in the fridge caught the eye of inspectors in this week’s Restaurant Report Card.(KWTX)
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
(KWTX)- Heritage Creamery at 1125 South 8th St. in Waco got an 80 on a recent inspection.

For starters, the last health inspection wasn’t posted onsite.

The report noted the workers were not wearing hair restraints.

The floors were dirty.

There was a broken fan in the fridge.

The pasteurized products were not stored in the right place.

The women’s restroom needed soap and a good cleaning.

The restaurant had a follow up inspection.

Hawk’s Hot Chicken at 1500 South Interstate 35 in Waco got an 89 on a recent inspection.

According to the report, the last health inspection was not posted onsite.

There was a bare label wrapped around the chopped pork in the fridge.

Disposable materials weren’t thrown out according to cod, but instead were sitting near the utensils.

The restaurant didn’t have a vomit and diarrhea plan.

It also underwent a re-inspection.

Red Lobster at 5925 West Waco Dr. in Waco got a 92 on a recent inspection.

According to the report, the crab legs and spaghetti were not kept cold enough and had to be thrown out.

A refrigerator repair person was called in to fix the problem.

Multiple employees were not certified to handle food.

And the ceiling tiles were moved out of place near the salad area.

The restaurant was also scheduled for a re-inspection.

And, this week’s Clean Plate Award winner is Papa Jack’s BBQ at 700 East Waco Dr. in Waco.

Pretty simple and sweet.

You can get plates with up to three meats or a sandwich, and you can pair the sausage, brisket, ribs, or chicken, with homemade potato salad, smoked cabbage, collard greens, or sweet potato casserole.

WACO-MCLENNAN COUNTY INSPECTION SCORES

BELL COUNTY INSPECTION SCORES

