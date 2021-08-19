Advertisement

Six crooks overpower Central Texas CEFCO employee, break into ATM, steal cash box

A frame grab from surveillance video that shows three of the six suspects leaving the store.
A frame grab from surveillance video that shows three of the six suspects leaving the store.(Milam County Crime Stoppers)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MILANO, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities are looking for six suspects who overpowered the lone clerk of a Milam County CEFCO early Thursday, broke into an ATM, and escaped with the cash box.

Milam County deputies, Rockdale police officers and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded at around 3 a.m. to the report of a robbery at the store at 826 East Avenue C in Milano.

“This appeared to be a coordinated event,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Milam County Sheriff’s Office at (254) 697-7033 or Milam County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-697-(TIPS).

