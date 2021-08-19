Temple: City agrees on lower tax rate with increased revenue

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The tax rate in the City of Temple is going down.

But, the amount of taxes residents will pay depends on what the Appraisal District of Bell County values a home. If it went up, residents may see an increase.

“The maximum it can increase in value, there’s a cap at 10%,” Traci Barnard, Temple finance director, said. “There would be a little over, effectively, around 5% increase in the amount of taxes paid.”

Included in this new budget, agreed upon Friday, is a tax rate decrease of 1.25 cents. Taxes are levied Oct. 1 and residents will pay 64 cents per $100 valuation.

The decrease is because of an increase in revenue from the year before, because of increasing property values.

“Over the past year, we’ve had a record number of new single-family editions,” Barnard said. “New development and also a lot in commercial developments.”

Plans for that new revenue include utility projects, public safety initiatives, more equipment for the fire department and new police officers.

“This budget includes compensation adjustments for better recruiting and retention of our public safety personnel,” Barnard said.

