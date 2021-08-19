Advertisement

Texas Tech University System addresses COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy in virtual town hall discussion

The Texas Tech University System held a virtual town hall discussion today, This is Your Shot:...
The Texas Tech University System held a virtual town hall discussion today, This is Your Shot: Vaccine Facts & Science.(KFDA)
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Tech University System held a virtual town hall discussion today, This is Your Shot: Vaccine Facts & Science.

Health experts gathered to discuss the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine and some of the reasons people are avoiding the vaccine.

They said with the Delta variant they are seeing more people become hospitalized and more younger people being infected.

Doctors say those who are vaccinated are still getting COVID-19, however it is those who are unvaccinated that are being hospitalized and needing severe treatment.

They say the majority of those who are being hospitalized with severe symptoms are those who are unvaccinated.

“The current vaccines that we have are still effective at preventing serious infections including hospitalizations and death,” said Dr. Richard Lange, TTUHSC El Paso President.

Dr. Ronald Cook, TTUHSC Chief Health Officer says those who have concerns over side effects from taking the vaccine to understand they are rare and health officials know how to treat them.

They said they have gave 357 million doses of this vaccine and have had a very low amount of any abnormal reactions.

“It is only three people that have died from the COVID vaccine and that was early on when we saw blood clots come up and three people have died from that and we know how to treat this,” said Dr. Cook.

They say those who are questioning if young, healthy children should be vaccinated they believe the answer is yes if they are eligible for the vaccine.

“It’s very well studied and in general for most people the benefits of vaccination outweigh the risks, so for the young, otherwise healthy it’s important to receive the vaccination for his or her own health, to avoid spread to others and to avoid the possibility of prolonged symptoms once infected,” said Dr. David Edwards, medical director of Student Health Services.

The topic of the vaccine effecting fertility was also brought up and health experts say the vaccine does not impact one’s fertility.

“The body of organization that I look up to the American College of OBGYN has really pretty firmly has said the claims linking COVID-19 vaccines to infertility are really quite unfounded,” said Dr. Sireesha Reddy, chief of obstetrics and gynecology and women’s health practice medical director, TTUHSC El Paso.

They also said it is safe for those who are pregnant or breastfeeding to get the vaccine as well.

Health experts believe the benefits of receiving the vaccine outweigh any possible risks of the vaccine.

Dr. Jeff Dennis, TTUHSC, Assistant Professor of Public Health believes it is important to health experts to listen to the community’s concerns about the vaccine and then provide them with the facts to back it up.

They emphasize the best way to stop the spread we are currently facing is by being vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Central Texas woman learned texts similar to a suspicious text she received had been flagged...
Central Texas woman receives suspicious text flagged as sex trafficking scheme by sheriff in Alabama
Early morning fire in Waco.
Lightning strike may have caused two-alarm fire that damaged local church
(File)
Winning Texas lottery ticket sold at local H-E-B store
Storm damage causes early morning problems
Overnight storm damage causes early-morning problems in parts of Central Texas
Valeesha Duncan, 31, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in her garage. Deputies say a...
Texas mother killed when gunman fires 50 shots at car

Latest News

Waco will play host to TAPPS athletics and fine arts championships through 2023, officials...
Waco will host TAPPS athletics and fine arts championship through 2023
Deon Shamburger, 34, is wanted in connection with the shooting death of Jamel Jones, 39, of...
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect in deadly Central Texas shooting is still on the run
The game includes four $1million tickets.
Central Texas resident claims $1 million Texas lottery prize
A Texas law outlawing an abortion method commonly used to end second-trimester pregnancies was...
Appeals court upholds Texas law to ban abortion procedure
Raychaun Ballard, 46, and his wife Samara both had COVID-19, however, only she survived.
Area constable who lost battle with COVID-19 was caring, compassionate and ‘gave great hugs’