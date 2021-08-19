Two arrested after area deputies find child in unsafe conditions, malnourished dog

WALNUT SPRINGS, Texas (KWTX) - A man and a woman have been arrested after Bosque County deputies who responded on Aug. 13 to a report of a malnourished dog at a home in Walnut Springs not only found the animal in distress, but also discovered a child in “an unsafe environment.”

Diana Weast and Richard Wilde were arrested on Wednesday and were taken to the Bosque County Jail, Bosque County Sheriff Trace Hendricks said in a post Thursday.

They’re both charged with child abandonment/endangerment and cruelty to non-livestock animals, he said.

Deputies contacted Child Protective Services about the conditions in which the youngster was found, prompting a CPS investigation that led to the child’s removal from the home.

The malnourished dog was removed by representatives of the Bosque Animal Rescue Kennels, or BARK.

Two other dogs found in the home were also seized.

