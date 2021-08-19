Advertisement

Waco will host TAPPS athletics and fine arts championship through 2023

Waco will play host to TAPPS athletics and fine arts championships through 2023, officials...
Waco will play host to TAPPS athletics and fine arts championships through 2023, officials announced Thursday morning.(Darby Brown)
By Darby Brown
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco will play host to Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools athletics and fine arts championships for the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 school years, TAPPS, the Greater Waco Sports Commission, Waco Tourism Public Improvement District Corporation, and the Waco Convention & Visitors Bureau announced during a news conference Thursday morning.

The events draw people from all over the state and generate a gate attendance of more than 45,000 and more than 9,000 participant hotel room nights annually.

“As we continue to plan for the year’s events, Waco presents an excellent option for our events,” TAPPS Executive Director Brian Bunselmeyer said.

“The central location provides easy travel for schools across Texas. The support we receive from area venues, athletic directors, venue managers, hoteliers and restaurants alike make Waco a winning choice for TAPPS,” he said.

The Waco area now hosts 19 state championships and nine other meetings annually.

“We are excited that the Waco Tourism Public Improvement District has joined the City of Waco in supporting our longstanding relationship with TAPPS,” said Waco Mayor Dillon Meek.

“The Waco TPID was created specifically to support groups like TAPPS and to bring new events and economic impact to Waco. We are proud to welcome TAPPS athletes, participants, and their friends and families to Waco for years to come.”

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Central Texas woman learned texts similar to a suspicious text she received had been flagged...
Central Texas woman receives suspicious text flagged as sex trafficking scheme by sheriff in Alabama
Early morning fire in Waco.
Lightning strike may have caused two-alarm fire that damaged local church
(File)
Winning Texas lottery ticket sold at local H-E-B store
Storm damage causes early morning problems
Overnight storm damage causes early-morning problems in parts of Central Texas
Valeesha Duncan, 31, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in her garage. Deputies say a...
Texas mother killed when gunman fires 50 shots at car

Latest News

Deon Shamburger, 34, is wanted in connection with the shooting death of Jamel Jones, 39, of...
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect in deadly Central Texas shooting is still on the run
The game includes four $1million tickets.
Central Texas resident claims $1 million Texas lottery prize
A Texas law outlawing an abortion method commonly used to end second-trimester pregnancies was...
Appeals court upholds Texas law to ban abortion procedure
Raychaun Ballard, 46, and his wife Samara both had COVID-19, however, only she survived.
Area constable who lost battle with COVID-19 was caring, compassionate and ‘gave great hugs’