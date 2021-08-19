Waco will host TAPPS athletics and fine arts championship through 2023

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco will play host to Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools athletics and fine arts championships for the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 school years, TAPPS, the Greater Waco Sports Commission, Waco Tourism Public Improvement District Corporation, and the Waco Convention & Visitors Bureau announced during a news conference Thursday morning.

The events draw people from all over the state and generate a gate attendance of more than 45,000 and more than 9,000 participant hotel room nights annually.

“As we continue to plan for the year’s events, Waco presents an excellent option for our events,” TAPPS Executive Director Brian Bunselmeyer said.

“The central location provides easy travel for schools across Texas. The support we receive from area venues, athletic directors, venue managers, hoteliers and restaurants alike make Waco a winning choice for TAPPS,” he said.

The Waco area now hosts 19 state championships and nine other meetings annually.

“We are excited that the Waco Tourism Public Improvement District has joined the City of Waco in supporting our longstanding relationship with TAPPS,” said Waco Mayor Dillon Meek.

“The Waco TPID was created specifically to support groups like TAPPS and to bring new events and economic impact to Waco. We are proud to welcome TAPPS athletes, participants, and their friends and families to Waco for years to come.”

