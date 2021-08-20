Advertisement

Child artists sought for Central Texas hospital mural project

The City of Temple is asking children-artist to submit proposals for a mural project in front of Baylor Scott & White McLane Children's Medical Center.(Michael Cantu)
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Temple needs the help of area children for a big art project that would adorn the space that leads up to Baylor Scott & White’s McLane Children’s Medical Center off 31st Street and Market Loop with murals.

“We’re going to have 48 train cars, plus the engine,” said Nancy Glover, director of Temple’s Housing and Community Development.

That current wall is partly gray, with visible cracks and a beat-up fence. Glover’s office is in charge of adding painting the wall.

Artists will use McLane’s signature train logo as the starting point. Children would be able to download templates, draw designs in the empty spaces in the rail cars, then submit their work.

Vehicles pass the wall where the City of Temple will paint a mural. The city will use...
Vehicles pass the wall where the City of Temple will paint a mural. The city will use submissions from area children.(Michael Cantu)

The idea behind the piece is to give comfort to the children who are receiving treatment at the hospital.

It is something called distraction therapy, a method of using something to keep a child’s mind preoccupied during a hospital visit.

The murals are also meant to keep child patients comfortable as they are driving into the medical facility.

“We thought the mural needs to be part of that process for the kids that are going to the children’s hospital,” Glover said.

The goal is to have part of the project painted by October, when hospital staff will celebrate the tenth year of its establishment.

“It was just perfect timing, and we were thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s the best time to finish – for our goal to finish the mural, have it dedicated and all of that,” Glover said.

Submissions will be accepted until Aug. 31 through the city’s website. Submissions can be mailed or emailed.

Once all submissions are in and the 48 pieces are chosen, the city will use volunteers to paint the train car outlines. Then it will use local artist to paint the submissions onto the wall.

“Know that we’re always going to be open to volunteers to help us add different elements. We’d love to put some clouds in the sky eventually, maybe a tunnel with some people playing in the grass.”

