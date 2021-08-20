City of Jarrell could soon annex unincorporated areas in Bell County

JARRELL, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Jarrell in Williamson County is growing and looking to possibly expand into Bell County.

“We are experiencing rapid growth across Jarrell and Williamson County and we are anticipating to go a little bit into Bell County,” said Jarrell City Manager Vanessa Shrauner.

The main development in the works is a 450-acre residential subdivision with commercial property facing the I-35 Frontage Road.

“Those property owners could go either way but right now we have the benefit of being able to (provide sewage service),” said Shrauner.

Officials in Bell County said they welcome the growth of the municipality to the south.

“I believe in the near future Jarrell will continue to grow, they’ve been growing in Williamson County, and if they choose to do so, they have plenty of room to grow into Bell County before they hit Salado or Killeen,” said Bell County Commissioner Bobby Whitson.

The City of Jarrell’s plan to annex part of Bell County means it would provide sewer and other utilities for the area.

Residents on the Bell County side, however, will remain Bell County residents.

“Emergency services - things like police - will be provided by Bell County on the Bell County side and by Williamson County on the Williamson County side. Residents that are on the Bell County side will go to Bell County Schools. They will vote in Bell County,” said Shrauner.

The growth in the area has recently fueled social media rumors that Disney has purchased acres of land in the that area overlapping both counties.

County leaders say that while a developer known for developing for Disney may have been privately looking in the area, nothing is set in stone.

“Disney does have a lot of land holdings across the country that not only develop theme parks but do develop retirement communities and golf courses and things along those lines. But if it is, that’s between a private land owner we may know nothing about that. So there may be some truth to it but that doesn’t mean it’ll ever happen,” said Whitson.

County leaders on both sides said it is not clear when the annexation will be finalized but said that as long as the property owners want it, it’s bound to happen.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.