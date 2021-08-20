COVID-19: Central Texas death toll rises as number of active cases increases

(KWTX) - The number of active COVID-19 cases in the 16 Central Texas counties KWTX is monitoring rose by 200 Thursday to 6,727, the total number of confirmed cases in the region increased by more than 500 to 90,862, and the death toll jumped to at least 1,839, based on state data, or as high as 1,846 based on local data.

Local officials are hoping that ramped up testing and a reemphasis on the importance of vaccination will help contain the spread of the virulent Delta variant of the virus.

Statewide more than 10,700 new confirmed cases were reported, the number of active cases rose by almost 4,700 to 234,077, the statewide death toll rose by 194 to 53,564, and the number of hospitalized patients diagnosed with COVID-19 increased by 300 to 12,705.

Central Texas hospitals are feeling the strain of the new surge.

In Trauma Service Area L, which includes Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, and Mills counties, 246 patients diagnosed with the virus were hospitalized Thursday, filling 22% of available beds and accounting for about 25% of all patients hospitalized. Two ICU beds were available Thursday, according to state data.

In Trauma Service Area M, which includes Bosque, Falls, Hill, Limestone and McLennan counties 171 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized Monday, filling 27% of available beds and accounting for about 32% of all hospitalizations. No ICU beds were available Thursday, according to state data.

Local officials, whose hands are tied by an executive order issued last month, are trying to get ahead of the spike in new cases through increased testing and vaccination.

Gov. Greg Abbott, in the executive order issued on July 29, reiterated that cities, counties, school districts and other political subdivisions are barred from mandating mask use or imposing other restrictions, leaving local officials armed with little more than the power of persuasion.

Abbott, who tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, has been prescribed the monoclonal antibody Regeneron, which is available free to Texas residents who have a doctor’s referral. Abbott announced Thursday the Texas Department of State Health Services and Texas Division of Emergency Management will launch two more regional antibody infusion centers week in Beaumont, Fort Worth, Laredo, and Odessa in the next several days. Centers are already operating in Austin, Corpus Christi, Conroe, Harlingen, and Lubbock.

“The substantial increase of infusion centers will reduce hospitalizations, and the added medical personnel will help treat COVID-19 patients already in hospitals,” Abbott said.

Abbott said another 2,700 medical personnel will be called up by the end of the week to help hospitals care for the rising number of patients diagnosed with COVID-19. The number should be increased to 5,500 by the end of next week.

Waco’s Ascension Providence, whose annual Providence Gala featuring the band Earth Wind and Fire, was rescheduled from May 30 to Sept. 18, has been canceled because of the surge in the virus.

“Ascension Providence has seen a significant increase in the number of COVID-19 positive patients requiring hospitalization and intensive care. The Delta variant is the most contagious strain we have seen yet,” the hospital said in a press release announcing, “with an abundance of caution and discernment,” officials had decided not to proceed with the Sept. 18 event.

Drive-through testing sites opened Thursday in McLennan County, and a temporary drive-through testing and vaccine site opened in Killeen.

The Waco-McLennan County Health District offers free, drive-through, self-administered, shallow nose swab PCR or polymerase chain reaction tests, the results of which should be available within 48 to 72 hours.

“We know with (the Delta variant), it can cause breakthroughs, it can cause extreme, quick symptoms and people want a response quickly, so we can provide that with this community testing,” Waco-McLennan County Health District spokeswoman Kelly Craine said Thursday.

“Testing was our original tool, it was the only thing we had last year when we were dealing with COVID.”

A total of 115 people were tested Thursday.

Registration is required, either online or by calling 1-833-213-0643. To qualify for testing, residents should be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or must have been exposed to someone with the virus.

The cost of the test will either be billed to health insurance for residents who have coverage or to a federal program that covers the expense for anyone who’s not insured.

Residents should check with their insurance providers to confirm coverage before scheduling a test, but no one will be turned away for a lack of insurance.

A testing site will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 pm. on Mondays through Wednesdays at Waco ISD Stadium at 1401 South New Road in Waco.

Another site will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursdays through Fridays and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays in parking lot M at McLennan Community College at 4610 North 19th St. in Waco.

Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra Thursday reissued the disaster declaration originally issued in March 2020 to ensure eligibility for state and federal funding.

The order “authorizes the city to take any necessary actions to promote health and suppress the virus, including but not limited to quarantining patients, establishing quarantine stations, as well as testing stations, vaccination stations and emergency hospitals; and insuring compliance for those who do not comply with the city’s rules and directives,” the city said in a press release Thursday.

The City of Killeen is partnering with the Texas Division of Emergency Services to operate a temporary testing and vaccination site that will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays through Aug. 28 at the Killeen Special Events Center at 3301 South WS Young Dr.

Appointments aren’t required, but a phone number or email address is.

The temporary site comes after the city announced a renewed effort to encourage residents to get vaccinated.

Public service announcements and fliers that will be distributed over the next several weeks will encourage residents who aren’t vaccinated to text their Zip Codes to GETVAX for a list of nearby vaccination sites.

Residents will also receive information about free childcare and getting a ride to a vaccination location.

Residents may also call1-800-232-0233 for the same information.

“We’re seeing a lot of the cars that come through here first are getting their tests,” Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra said.

“But hopefully a lot of them also turn around, and if they haven’t been vaccinated and go through our vaccination.”

The Bell County Public Health District has an interactive map to help residents find testing sites.

The Region 12 Education Service Center in Waco, in cooperation with the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, hosts a vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 24 at the center at 2101 West Loop 340 at which the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer vaccines and the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available. No registration is required. A follow-up clinic is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the center for second doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

Poultry producer Pilgrim’s is sponsoring a free vaccination clinic from noon to 6 p.m. on Aug. 26 at the Bellmead Civic Center at 3900 Parrish St. that includes a sweepstakes for those who get vaccinated in which the winner receives a year’s supply of mea.

The company’s Your Shot at Free Meat for a Year is part of the company’s Home Strong initiative, a $20 million investment in communities where Pilgrim’s operates, including Waco.

In the past two days, the number of fully vaccinated Central Texas residents increased by 1,699, according to DSHS data, about 600 more than the number of new confirmed cases of the virus reported in the region since Tuesday.

But area vaccination rates continue to lag.

In the 16 Central Texas counties KWTX is monitoring, just more than 46% of residents 12 and older have received one dose of vaccine, compared to 66% statewide, and 38% of Central Texas residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated, compared to almost 55% statewide.

In Bell County, more than 35% of residents 12 and older were fully vaccinated Tuesday.

In McLennan County, has the highest full vaccination rate in Central Texas, more than 43% of eligible residents were fully vaccinated Thursday.

Department of Health Services data Thursday showed almost 40% of residents 12 and older were fully vaccinated in Bosque County; 33% of residents 12 and older were fully vaccinated in Coryell County; more than 37% of residents 12 and older were fully vaccinated in Falls County; more than 33% of residents 12 and older were fully vaccinated in Freestone County; more than 43% of residents 12 and older were fully vaccinated in Hamilton County; almost 36% of residents 12 and older were fully vaccinated in Hill County; almost 38% of residents 12 and older were fully vaccinated in Lampasas County; more than 34% of residents 12 and older were fully vaccinated in Leon County; almost 34% of residents 12 and older were fully vaccinated in Limestone County; more than 39% of residents 12 and older were fully vaccinated in Milam County; more than 36% of residents 12 and older were fully vaccinated in Mills County; more than 41% of residents 12 and older were fully vaccinated in Navarro County; more than 39% of residents 12 and older were fully vaccinated in Robertson County, and just more than 31% of residents 12 and older were fully vaccinated in San Saba County.

