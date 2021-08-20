Hot, Hot......and Hotter! Triple-Digits Possible Early Next Week

Temperatures heat up fast after sunrise this morning into the mid 80′s by 10am. After that we’ll hit the mid 90′s in the afternoon, with the Heat Index over 100° near and east of I-35. We stay in the 90′s through sunset, after which we’ll dip to the mid 80′s by 10pm. Saturday will be hotter with highs in the upper 90′s in the afternoon, alongside Heat Indices over 100° all across Central Texas.

The heat stays with us going into next week thanks to an upper high that’ll be stationed over the state. There are a couple of days where we could hit 100° on the thermometers, and the best chances are on Monday and Tuesday. Speaking of, we’re already in the top 5 for the latest first occurrence of a 100° high in Waco, and if we don’t hit 100° next week we’ll be in the top 3! Unfortunately, no relief from the heat is in sight next week other than a spotty rain chance on Thursday, so get the A/C ready!

TROPICS UPDATE: Hurricane Grace made landfall just south of Tulum, Mexico around early Thursday morning as a Category 1 hurricane. After hitting the Yucatan Peninsula, Grace will spend much of Thursday over land and weakening. However, we aren’t done talking about Grace yet. This storm system is expected to reemerge over the warm Gulf waters and regain hurricane intensity tomorrow before making landfall a second time in Mexico. There is and won’t be any threat to Texas from this system

Tropical Storm Henri, expected to intensify into a hurricane soon, is off the East Coast of the U.S. near Bermuda. The storm is expected to reach category 1 hurricane strength, head northward, parallel to the East Coast where the impacts could be high waves, rough surf, along with winds and rain inland.

