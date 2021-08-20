Advertisement

Hot & Humid August Weekend

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
After a cooler and wetter start to the week, our luck runs out and we see more typical August weather come back this weekend....and really for the next seven to 10 days. High pressure comes back and that means that the weekend will be and hot and humid.

With the humidity at play, we will have morning clouds each day, but they break apart and sunshine takes over. That gets our afternoons into the mid and upper 90s, with heat index values over 100 degrees. The highest heat index values will be along and east of I-35. Make sure to stay safe with the heat this weekend!

High pressure will keep rain out of the forecast for the majority of the next week. Not much change is in store for the start of next week. Monday through Wednesday look completely dry with afternoon highs right around 99 degrees. It will still be humid so expect more triple digit feels like temperatures. The door will open for small rain chances late next week. We now have isolated showers and storms in the forecast for Thursday, but we’re still only expecting rain chances around 20 percent at this time.

TROPICS UPDATE: Hurricane Grace made landfall just south of Tulum, Mexico around early Thursday morning as a Category 1 hurricane. After hitting the Yucatan Peninsula, Grace is expected to regain hurricane intensity over the warm waters of the Bay of Campeche, then make its second landfall late tonight/early Saturday. There is and won’t be any threat to Texas from this system since high pressure dominates and keeps the system south in Mexico.

Tropical Storm Henri, expected to intensify into a hurricane by Saturday, is moving northward off the East Coast. By late Sunday, Henri looks to move near or squarely over the New England area, brining a threat of significant storm surge, damaging winds and flooding rainfall.

