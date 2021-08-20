Missing woman’s body located in Harrison County

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Thursday afternoon a missing woman’s body was recovered in a vehicle that was pulled out of Shadowood lake.

According to a preliminary report the Harrison County Sheriff’s deputies along with Texas Game Warden’s, Marshall Police Department Investigators, and Longview Fire Department Rescue, located a missing person, Rayah Hicks, 24 of Marshall.

Hick’s vehicle was located in Shadowood Lake on Thursday afternoon at approximately 3:30 p.m. by Marshall PD Investigators, said the report.

Officials said Ms. Hicks was reported missing on Tuesday morning by her mother with the Marshall Police Department. According to the report Hicks was last seen on Sunday evening at a social gathering at Shadowood Lake.

Hick’s vehicle was discovered after Marshall PD investigators reviewed the security camera video from Sunday evening showing the vehicle driving into the Shadowood area but not leaving later in the evening.

According to the report, Marshall investigators discovered what appeared to be an area where a vehicle’s tire marks left the roadway as they crossed the lake dam and then went into the lake, said officials.

Longview fire department divers located the vehicle approximately 40 feet from the roadway and it was submerged in the lake. The Texas Department of Public Safety assisted in consulting with the accident reconstruction that confirmed her death was caused by the vehicle accident, said officials.

Sheriff Fletcher extends the Department’s heartfelt condolences to the family due to this tragic accident and applauds the multi-agency cooperation that provided closure in this case.

