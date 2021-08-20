Police investigate after shooting victim turns up at local hospital

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police were investigating Friday after a shooting victim turned up late Thursday night at Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.

Officers were sent to the hospital just before 11:20 p.m. Thursday in response to a call from the hospital about the man, whose injuries were not life threatening, police said.

Officers later discovered shell casings in a residential neighborhood at the intersection of South 22nd Street and East Avenue J.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Temple Police Department at (254) 298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-8477.

Tips may also be submitted online.

