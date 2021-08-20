Advertisement

Potter County patrol unit struck by vehicle while deputies, K-9 were inside

Suspect Vehicle
Suspect Vehicle(Potter County Sheriff's Office)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County officials are searching for a vehicle that fled from deputies and struck a patrol unit.

The incident occurred after deputies attempted a traffic stop on eastbound I-40 near mile marker 60 on Thursday.

Officials say deputies were trying to stop a vehicle, described as a white Toyota Rav-4 with plates #8SNS404, suspected of being involved in criminal activity.

The vehicle fled from deputies and during the pursuit, another vehicle associated with the suspect car struck the marked patrol unit in its rear corner panel, forcing it off the road and into the median.

Both suspect vehicles continued eastbound, while the patrol unit was unable to continue

The deputies and Potter County K9 inside the vehicle were not injured.

Officials are now looking for the vehicle, later identified as a white Infinitiy QX30 bearing Florida License Plate #QCQY38.

The vehicle will display front end damage and is missing the black grille and silver Infiniti logo.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
Winning Texas lottery ticket sold at local H-E-B store
The game includes four $1million tickets.
Central Texas resident claims $1 million Texas lottery prize
Deputies found a child living in "an unsafe environment" (left) after responding to a report of...
Two arrested after area deputies find child in unsafe conditions, malnourished dog
Deon Shamburger, 34, is wanted in connection with the shooting death of Jamel Jones, 39, of...
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect in deadly Central Texas shooting is still on the run
Scott, DeeDee and Andy Eggers.
Mother urges Texans to reconsider vaccine after losing husband, nearly losing son, to COVID-19

Latest News

More than 40% of parents said their children displayed at least one new mental health symptom...
New data suggests COVID-19 has led to academic, mental health issues in children
Waco ISD is offering free breakfast and lunch for the fourth year.
Central Texas schools offering free breakfast, lunch this year
Thaddeus Coker
Silver Alert for missing Central Texas man discontinued
Thursday afternoon a missing woman’s body was recovered in a vehicle that was pulled out of...
Missing woman’s body located in Harrison County