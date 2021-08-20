Advertisement

Second possible witness to deadly hit-and-run on busy Central Texas road located

Killeen police are looking for a second possible witness to a hit-and-run early Sunday.
Killeen police are looking for a second possible witness to a hit-and-run early Sunday.(Killeen Police Dept.)
By Staff and Eric Franklin
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – Killeen police have located a second possible witness to a hit-and-run early Sunday in the 4200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard that claimed the life of Yolanda Monique Butler, 37.

***UPDATE*** August 23, 2021 The second witness has been located. We want to thank everyone who has assisted the...

Posted by Killeen Police Department on Monday, August 23, 2021

Police released a photo last Thursday of a light-colored SUV at the scene of the deadly accident.

Killeen, TX (August 19, 2021): Investigators with the Killeen Police Department Traffic Unit seek the assistance from...

Posted by Killeen Police Department on Thursday, August 19, 2021

‘Investigators believe that the driver of this SUV may have seen something that could help with the investigation, police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said Thursday.

“The driver left before speaking with officers or being identified. They do not believe that this vehicle was involved in the crash, nor should it have any relevant damage,” she said.

Police released photos Wednesday of the first witness who they hoped “may have valuable information” about a hit-and-run early Sunday on East Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Killeen that left a woman dead, and within a few hours had identified the man.

Investigators think the person in the photo, who was driving a blue 2019 or 2020 Buick Encore, stopped at the scene of the accident immediately after the victim, Yolanda Monique Butler, 37. was struck, but then left before officers could talk to him.

“Investigators do not believe that the Buick was involved in the crash, nor should it have any relevant damage,” police said in a press release Wednesday.

Killeen Police Locate Witness Killeen, TX (August 18, 2021): The witness has been identified and located. We would...

Posted by Killeen Police Department on Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Butler was walking west in the center turn lane in the 4200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard when she was struck

The driver did not stop.

Officers responded to the accident at around 12:20 a.m. Sunday.

Butler was pronounced dead at the scene just after 1 a.m. Sunday.

Two other people were struck and killed in separate accidents on Aug. 7 in Killeen.

One of the accidents was also hit-and-run.

Investigators are asking anyone who has information about the accidents to call Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS.

Tips may also be submitted online.

