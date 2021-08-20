Silver Alert issued for missing Central Texas man

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Austin Police Department is searching for Thaddeus Coker, a missing 77-year-old man diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

Coker was last seen wearing a blue ball cap, blue mask, green/yellow checkered shirt, khaki pants, and gray shoes.

The senior citizen was last seen walking away from St David’s Hospital at 919 E 32nd Street in Austin at about 5 p.m. Thursday.

Police say the senior citizen’s disappearance poses a “credible threat” to his own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding Coker, contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-0911.

