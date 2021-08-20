Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for missing Central Texas man

Thaddeus Coker
Thaddeus Coker(Austin Police Department)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Austin Police Department is searching for Thaddeus Coker, a missing 77-year-old man diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

Coker was last seen wearing a blue ball cap, blue mask, green/yellow checkered shirt, khaki pants, and gray shoes.

The senior citizen was last seen walking away from St David’s Hospital at 919 E 32nd Street in Austin at about 5 p.m. Thursday.

Police say the senior citizen’s disappearance poses a “credible threat” to his own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding Coker, contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-0911.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
Winning Texas lottery ticket sold at local H-E-B store
A Central Texas woman learned texts similar to a suspicious text she received had been flagged...
Central Texas woman receives suspicious text flagged as sex trafficking scheme by sheriff in Alabama
Early morning fire in Waco.
Lightning strike may have caused two-alarm fire that damaged local church
Storm damage causes early morning problems
Overnight storm damage causes early-morning problems in parts of Central Texas
Valeesha Duncan, 31, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in her garage. Deputies say a...
Texas mother killed when gunman fires 50 shots at car

Latest News

FastCast
Brady's Thursday Evening FastCast
FILE PHOTO: Oliver Gongora, 3, wears his mask on the first day of school at Flores-Zapata...
Texas Supreme Court temporarily allows school mask mandates to remain
Killeen police are looking for a second possible witness to a hit-and-run early Sunday.
Police seek second possible witness to deadly hit-and-run on busy Central Texas road
Many retired and disabled veterans could see their monthly paycheck jump up by hundreds of...
Retired and disabled vets could see rise in monthly paychecks in 2022