Silver Alert for missing Central Texas man discontinued
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - A Silver Alert issued Thursday night for Thaddeus Coker, a missing 77-year-old Austin man diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, was discontinued early Friday morning.
No further details were provided.
Coker, wearing a blue ball cap, blue mask, green/yellow checkered shirt, khaki pants, and gray shoes, was last seen walking away from St David’s Hospital at 919 East 32nd St. in Austin at about 5 p.m. Thursday.
Police said his disappearance posed a “credible threat” to his own health and safety.
Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.