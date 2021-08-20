Silver Alert for missing Central Texas man discontinued

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - A Silver Alert issued Thursday night for Thaddeus Coker, a missing 77-year-old Austin man diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, was discontinued early Friday morning.

No further details were provided.

Coker, wearing a blue ball cap, blue mask, green/yellow checkered shirt, khaki pants, and gray shoes, was last seen walking away from St David’s Hospital at 919 East 32nd St. in Austin at about 5 p.m. Thursday.

Police said his disappearance posed a “credible threat” to his own health and safety.

