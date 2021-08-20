Student threatens teacher at local high school, then assaults campus officer

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A 15-year-old Shoemaker High School student was in custody Friday afternoon following an incident in which a teacher was threatened, and a campus police officer was assaulted and injured seriously enough to require hospital treatment.

The officer responded to the teacher’s classroom because of the threat and when he arrived, the student attacked him, “causing him to go to the hospital,” the school’s principal, Latisha Williams, said in a message to parents.

“Assault on a public servant remains a felony and the student was transported to the Bell County Juvenile Detention Center where formal charges will be forthcoming,” she said.

