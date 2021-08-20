Stuff the Bus campaign underway to help students in some smaller area school districts

(KWTX) - School is underway across Central Texas but that doesn’t mean supplies aren’t in short supply in some classrooms but thanks to a local real estate group help is on the way.

Amanda Cunningham Global Group, Coldwell Banker Apex Realtors is hosting a Stuff the Bus event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at Hewitt Park.

“We wanted to figure out a way to help out the community, so we wanted to raise school supplies and raise school snacks for the local schools around Waco,” Cunningham said.

The real estate group placed donation boxes on July 15 at Coldwell Banker Apex, Woodway Family Dental, Home Abstract Title Woodway, Central Texas Dental, American Guaranty Title Company, Waco Ale and Bear Braces.

They collected the boxes Friday, which were filled with supplies but in hopes of gathering even more they’re having one final push.

The Stuff the Bus event will include a free showing of the movie ‘The Sandlot,’ Nerf wars will happen, and food trucks will be set up in which those attending can purchase food from 10 different trucks.

Elite Barber Shop in Hewitt, which just offered free haircuts over the weekend at a back-to-school event at First Baptist Woodway, will once again be on hand offering free cuts and trims for kids.

While entry to the fun is free, they are asking people to bring school supplies or snacks they can distribute to local schools.

The supplies needed include composition notebooks, pencils, glue sticks, crayons, markers, dry erase markers, scissors, pocket folders, colored pencils, highlighters.

Snacks can be anything from pretzels to Goldfish.

“Families and teachers always need help with supplies,” Cunningham added.

“They are very expensive, and teachers tend to run out midyear. We wanted to support all the local schools and intend to divide out evenly.”

The school districts benefiting from the Stuff the Bus will be Waco, Midway, Lorena, Crawford, La Vega, China Spring, Robinson, Bosqueville, McGregor, Connally, Bruceville Eddy and Axtell.

Lawn chairs and blankets are encouraged for those who plan to stay for the movie showing at dusk.

