Texas woman kicks police officer in the face with 6-inch stiletto

SHERMAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Danica Shantay Williams, 35, faces multiple charges after allegedly kicking a police officer in the face while wearing six inch stilettos and hitting another cop after slipping her handcuffs.

Williams was pulled over in the early morning hours of Wednesday, August 18, after Sergeant Paxton Emerson and Officer Precila Terado were dispatched to a single vehicle crash.

It happened on southbound US Highway 75 near Washington Street. Police said it didn’t take long for their DWI investigation to quickly escalate. Police shared video of the incident.

When officers Emerson and Terado asked Williams to get out of her car, they said she refused. Thus, they were forced to physically, pull her from the vehicle and place her in handcuffs.

Williams was allegedly uncooperative and verbally abusive toward Officer Terado as they escorted her to a patrol vehicle.

Williams refused to step into the patrol vehicle, resulting in officers having to physically place her into the car.

During that process, Williams kicked Terado in the face while wearing a six inch stiletto, causing a laceration to her face, police said.

Williams was then transferred to another patrol vehicle, where she continued to be uncooperative and resisted officers.

During this process, she slipped a hand out of her handcuffs and struck Officer Emerson in the face.

Ultimately, officers were able to re-secure her hands in handcuffs, place Williams upright in the seat, and buckle her up for a safe transport to the Sherman police department to continue the DWI process.

Williams was charged with aggravated assault against a public servant, assault peace officer, DWI, two counts of obstruction and retaliation and resisting arrest.

