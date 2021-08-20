Truck hauling oversized load hits sign framework on area overpass
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - Police were urging caution Friday after a truck hauling an oversized load struck and partially dislodged sign framework on an overpass in Groesbeck.
The sign’s frame was hanging into the roadway in the 100 block of East Yeagua Street/State Highway 164.
Groesbeck police were trying to contact the Texas Department of Transportation about removing the damaged framework.
