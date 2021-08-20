Advertisement

Truck hauling oversized load hits sign framework on area overpass

The frame was left hanging from the overpass.
The frame was left hanging from the overpass.(Groesbeck Police Dept.)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - Police were urging caution Friday after a truck hauling an oversized load struck and partially dislodged sign framework on an overpass in Groesbeck.

The sign’s frame was hanging into the roadway in the 100 block of East Yeagua Street/State Highway 164.

Groesbeck police were trying to contact the Texas Department of Transportation about removing the damaged framework.

An oversized load struck the signage framework on the underpass in the 100 block of East Yeagua Street (SH 164) causing...

Posted by Groesbeck Police Department on Friday, August 20, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
Winning Texas lottery ticket sold at local H-E-B store
The game includes four $1million tickets.
Central Texas resident claims $1 million Texas lottery prize
Deputies found a child living in "an unsafe environment" (left) after responding to a report of...
Two arrested after area deputies find child in unsafe conditions, malnourished dog
Deon Shamburger, 34, is wanted in connection with the shooting death of Jamel Jones, 39, of...
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect in deadly Central Texas shooting is still on the run
Scott, DeeDee and Andy Eggers.
Mother urges Texans to reconsider vaccine after losing husband, nearly losing son, to COVID-19

Latest News

Bryan police are investigating a double shooting that happened Wednesday night at a city park.
Bryan police identify Henderson Park shooting victims
FILE - In this Feb. 2021, file photo released by California Department of Fish and Wildlife...
Biden backs end to wolf protections but hunting worries grow
A woman in North Texas is accused of resisting arrest and assaulting two police officers.
Texas woman kicks police officer in the face with 6-inch stiletto
Woman kicks police officer in the face with 6-inch stiletto
Texas woman slips handcuffs, kicks police officer in the face with 6-inch stiletto