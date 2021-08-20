Truck hauling oversized load hits sign framework on area overpass

GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - Police were urging caution Friday after a truck hauling an oversized load struck and partially dislodged sign framework on an overpass in Groesbeck.

The sign’s frame was hanging into the roadway in the 100 block of East Yeagua Street/State Highway 164.

Groesbeck police were trying to contact the Texas Department of Transportation about removing the damaged framework.

An oversized load struck the signage framework on the underpass in the 100 block of East Yeagua Street (SH 164) causing... Posted by Groesbeck Police Department on Friday, August 20, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.