Waco mother urges Texans to reconsider vaccine after losing husband, nearly losing son, to COVID-19

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Scott Eggers lived life to the fullest and one of his greatest passions was scouting.

Every year, he would rally the troops to help out with the KWTX Food for Families Food Drive. His wife DeeDee says it was his way of giving back.

“I think some of his greatest memories was from camping trips with the boys,” Deedee said.

While Eggers lived by the scouting motto “always be prepared,” when it came to the Covid-19 vaccine, he was reluctant.

“We all were. I had to get the shot because of my work, and I have a pre-existing medical condition, but Scott was reluctant. He was warming up to the idea,” Deedee said.

Unfortunately, he didn’t warm up quite fast enough.

Scott, Deedee and their teenaged son Andy all came down with Covid-19 within days of each other.

Deedee recovered quickly. Scott and Andy weren’t so lucky.

After struggling for about a week, Scott was finally admitted to a local hospital.

“We took him in on Monday. Late Thursday night I got the call. My husband had died,” DeeDee said.

Adding to her chaos, her son had also taken a turn for the worst and soon wound up in intensive care.

“At this point I just wanted to keep my son alive. I couldn’t lose them both to Covid,” she said.

After spending a week in the hospital and two days in ICU, Andy was able to come home.

Relieved but still heartbroken over the loss of her husband, Deedee wants to share her story in the hopes of preventing someone else from going through a similar ordeal.

“If anyone is listening to this and you’re sitting on the fence, don’t wait too long. You don’t have to do it. It’s your choice but please consider getting the shot. It’s not real until it happens to you.” She said.

Deedee says everyone should also consider the financial aspect of a Covid diagnosis.

She is unable to work full time and even with her husband’s life insurance, the bills are stacking up.

A Go Fund Me account has been set up to help with medical and funeral expenses.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.