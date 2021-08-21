Baylor Scott & White to receive additional nurses from state; others still waiting

CLIFTON, Texas (KWTX)-- Hospitals across the state are pleading for more healthcare personnel as COVID-19 surges. Area hospitals have requested staff through a deployment program by the Department of State Health Services.

Baylor Scott & White announced they’ve been told by the state they will receive the number of staff they requested. It’s not clear how many staffers they requested and when those workers will come to Central Texas. In total, DSHS said hospitals across the state have requested 13,000 healthcare workers. However, the state has pledged only a fraction of that: 2,500.

The shortage is being felt deeply at Goodall Witcher, a small rural hospital in Clifton. The hospital’s chief nursing officer says the shortage is a result of multiple factors.

“We have a lot of nurses and a lot of medical people that said ‘yea I’m done. I’m not doing this, or I can’t do this anymore.’ " said Joycesarah McCabe, chief nursing officer at Goodall Witcher Hospital. “And we lost a lot of nurses to COVID that died and so we’ve had all those things and it’s now created this horrible nursing shortage that just feels like a vacuum,” she said.

The hospital said while they are requesting a few health care staff from the state, they are more concerned about larger hospitals . Goodall Witcher does not have an ICU. They say they’ve faced difficulties finding hospital beds at larger hospitals to transfer their patients to. They say more staffing at larger hospitals will help ensure that there patients are transferred in a timely manner and receive the more advanced care they need.

Hospitals say often times an ICU bed shortage does not necessarily mean a physical bed is unavailable. Rather they say sometimes it means there aren’t enough qualified workers to staff the beds.

