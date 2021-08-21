Central Texas school district decides to mandate masks

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) – The Marlin ISD has decided to require the use of masks to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Beginning Monday, the district will return to “enhanced COVID-19 mitigation, including the use of a face covering in all district buildings and vehicles for students, staff and visitors.”

Nothing is more important to us than keeping our Bulldog family healthy and safe. Beginning Monday, August 23rd, we will be returning to enhanced COVID-19 mitigation, including the use of a face covering in all district buildings and vehicles for students, staff and visitors. pic.twitter.com/B9orNsogKN — MarlinISD (@MarlinISDTX) August 20, 2021

Five new confirmed cases of the virus were reported Friday in Falls County, raising the total since the start of the pandemic to 1,989.

At least 87 cases were active Friday in the county.

The virus has claimed the lives of 34 Falls County residents.

As of Friday, 46.5% of residents 12 and older had received one dose of vaccine and almost 38% of eligible residents were fully vaccinated.

The legal battle over whether Texas communities and school districts can require students and others to wear masks in response COVID-19 cases is entangled in a series of lawsuits, orders, and appeals.

Ten counties and cities and 52 school districts or systems around the state have imposed mask mandates in defiance of Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order banning such measures.

Abbott argues the Texas Disaster Act gives him broad power in deciding how best to respond to emergency situations.

The local entities disagree.

The Texas Supreme Court declined to block restraining orders against the mask mandate ban Thursday and sent Attorney General Ken Paxton’s appeal to the 3rd Texas Court of Appeals in Austin for a hearing.

The court did not issue an opinion for its Thursday decision.

