Killeen ISD considering COVID leave for employees & hiring chief medical officer

Central Texas’ largest school district is considering some major changes to help their employees and with fighting COVID.(Alex Gibbs)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas’ largest school district is considering some major changes to help their employees and with fighting COVID.

Killeen ISD announced their “We can do this” campaign to encourage more protection from COVID, while also announcing two resolutions: COVID days for employees and potentially hiring a chief medical officer.

Chief Communications & Marketing Officer Taina Maya says the district will be considering these decisions in a school board meeting next week.

“These COVID days could really make a difference.”

“That way it doesn’t take out days for later in the year. This could be a vacation, doctors’ appointments, etc. This is something to where if an employee has taken those necessary steps and still get COVID, the district will say we’re going to grant that leave.”

Maya says hiring a chief medical officer would help school nurses and provide better COVID mitigation plans.

“We would probably be the second or third in the state to hire a chief medical officer, but we have 52 campuses and 44,000 students that we’re overseeing, including employees,” she said.

While nothing is set in stone yet, Maya says these measures could make a major difference in helping teachers and students stay safe and focused on the school year.

“I’m excited for this, personally,” she said.

“I think this is a phenomenal position and a way for our district to show our commitment level to the community.”

The district says more information on COVID-19, notifying parents of cases and their dashboard can be found on their website.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

