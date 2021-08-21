Mexia ISD head football coach resigns amid investigation

MEXIA, Texas (KWTX) - Brady Bond, the head football coach at Mexia High School and athletic director for the Mexia Independent School District, resigned Friday amid an investigation.

A joint news release issued by the school district and the City of Mexia states “the Mexia Police Department has opened an inquiry into the facts and circumstances regarding an incident related to the resignation.”

The district said Bond “voluntarily tendered his resignation from his current position with Mexia ISD, effectively immediately.”

Mexia Police Chief Brian Bell reportedly appointed an investigator to conduct the inquiry.

“As this is an on-going inquiry, no further details are available,” the city and school district said.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.