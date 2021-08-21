Advertisement

Quieter, sunny, & hot weather pattern settles in

By Camille Hoxworth
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Our luck has run out with cooler than normal temperatures. We are settling into a weather pattern that will make us get used highs in the upper 90s, close to 100 degrees. Each day, now and through next week, will be mostly sunny and hot. High humidity will send heat indices to 100 to 1085 over the next several afternoons. Expect to see a light haze for the next few days as a plume of Saharan Dust filters through Texas. The dust moves in, but it’s not a high concentration, so only minor impacts to air quality are expected over the next few days.

Late summer heat continues next week and humidity will just continue to increase. Most everyone stays dry, but high pressure may weaken just enough to see a small rain chance, in the afternoon, to our southeast by mid-week. That’s close enough for us to watch and hope for the rain to move in to parts of SE Central TX, but odds are against us this upcoming week.

TROPICS UPDATE: We now have Hurricane Henri, a Category 1 hurricane, moving northward off the East Coast. By late Sunday, Henri looks to move toward New England, bringing a threat of significant storm surge, damaging winds and flooding rainfall. Hurricane warnings have already been issued for parts of the New England coastline ahead of the storm.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brady Bond, formerly the head football coach at Mexia High School and athletic director for the...
Mexia ISD head football coach resigns amid investigation
SeaWorld said a post-mortem exam will try to determine the cause of death, but the results may...
Killer whale dies suddenly at SeaWorld
Squyres family mourns the loss their loved one, Josh Squyres.
Central Texas woman calls for more resources after husband dies while waiting for ICU bed
A woman in North Texas is accused of resisting arrest and assaulting two police officers.
Texas woman kicks police officer in the face with 6-inch stiletto
The Marlin ISD has decided to require mask use to slow the spread of COVID-19. (File)
Central Texas school district decides to mandate masks

Latest News

The threat of a rare hurricane strike has parts of the northeast United States on edge.
New England preps for 1st hurricane in 30 years with Henri
FastCast
Hot & Humid August Weekend
FastCast
Brady's Saturday FastCast
After striking Haiti and impacting other Caribbean islands this week as a tropical storm,...
Hurricane Grace strengthens heading for 2nd hit on Mexico