15-year-old boy killed in Midland shooting

Police have made an arrest.
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot just after midnight Sunday at Park Glen Apartments.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives located Dwight Washington, 18, who confessed to the shooting. He was transported to Midland County Jail and charged with Manslaughter.

There is no further information at the time.

