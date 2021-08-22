Advertisement

Congressman Pete Sessions hosts town hall to talk about COVID, Afghanistan

Congressman Pete Sessions hosts town hall to talk about COVID, Afghanistan
Congressman Pete Sessions hosts town hall to talk about COVID, Afghanistan(Eric Franklin)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXIA, Texas (KWTX) -Congressman Pete Sessions took some tough questions about COVID-19 and Afghanistan at a town hall meeting in Mexia Saturday.

As the Biden Administration continues to defend its decision on withdrawing troops from Afghanistan, Sessions disagrees with how they handled the ordeal. However, he says they can all agree that the top priority is saving as many American allies as possible.

“We should have understood the chaotic circumstances that would happen,” he said.

“It’s heartbreaking for me to see parents over there, handing their children to another person, knowing they were about to be killed.”

Sessions also addressed COVID-19, hearing from local teachers and parents concerned about the new Delta variant. For him, masking up and getting the vaccine isn’t a political issue.

“My older son is a frontline physician in South Carolina, working in the ICU,” he said.

“I had my two Pfizer shots, but the problem is my son is telling me, ‘Dad, this new delta variant finds its own way.”

Most importantly, Sessions argues that regardless of politics, getting vaccinated will help the nation’s economy get everyone back to work.

“What we are doing here, today will have an impact on our children and our grandchildren,” he said.

“We’re not just talking about the health and security of our country, but also our economic future.”

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brady Bond, formerly the head football coach at Mexia High School and athletic director for the...
Mexia ISD head football coach resigns amid investigation
Squyres family mourns the loss their loved one, Josh Squyres.
Central Texas woman calls for more resources after husband dies while waiting for ICU bed
SeaWorld said a post-mortem exam will try to determine the cause of death, but the results may...
Killer whale dies suddenly at SeaWorld
The Marlin ISD has decided to require mask use to slow the spread of COVID-19. (File)
Central Texas school district decides to mandate masks
A woman in North Texas is accused of resisting arrest and assaulting two police officers.
Texas woman kicks police officer in the face with 6-inch stiletto

Latest News

Baylor move-in day comes amid COVID-19 surge in Texas
Baylor move-in day comes amid COVID-19 surge in Texas
Central Texas’ largest school district is considering some major changes to help their...
Killeen ISD considering COVID leave for employees & hiring chief medical officer
FastCast
Brady's Saturday FastCast
Brady Bond, formerly the head football coach at Mexia High School and athletic director for the...
Mexia ISD head football coach resigns amid investigation