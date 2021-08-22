Congressman Pete Sessions hosts town hall to talk about COVID, Afghanistan

MEXIA, Texas (KWTX) -Congressman Pete Sessions took some tough questions about COVID-19 and Afghanistan at a town hall meeting in Mexia Saturday.

As the Biden Administration continues to defend its decision on withdrawing troops from Afghanistan, Sessions disagrees with how they handled the ordeal. However, he says they can all agree that the top priority is saving as many American allies as possible.

“We should have understood the chaotic circumstances that would happen,” he said.

“It’s heartbreaking for me to see parents over there, handing their children to another person, knowing they were about to be killed.”

Sessions also addressed COVID-19, hearing from local teachers and parents concerned about the new Delta variant. For him, masking up and getting the vaccine isn’t a political issue.

“My older son is a frontline physician in South Carolina, working in the ICU,” he said.

“I had my two Pfizer shots, but the problem is my son is telling me, ‘Dad, this new delta variant finds its own way.”

Most importantly, Sessions argues that regardless of politics, getting vaccinated will help the nation’s economy get everyone back to work.

“What we are doing here, today will have an impact on our children and our grandchildren,” he said.

“We’re not just talking about the health and security of our country, but also our economic future.”

