Counselors available on local high school campus after student dies in fiery crash

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Counselors were available Monday at La Vega High School after a fiery crash that claimed the life of a student and two other people and left a second student injured.

The district, in a Facebook post, identified the victim as Melanna Robinson.

It is with great sadness that we inform you of the loss of one of our La Vega High School students, Melanna Robinson. ... Posted by La Vega ISD on Monday, August 23, 2021

“We will have grief counselors available on campus for students and staff for as long as needed,” the post said.

The 17-year-old girl was driving a Kia Optima west on U.S. Highway 84 early Sunday morning when she crossed into the eastbound lane, the Department of Public Safety said.

The Kia collided head on with an eastbound Nissan Versa, which caught on fire.

The teenage girl and the driver and a passenger in the Nissan died at the scene.

A passenger in the Kia was taken to a local hospital.

The accident happened short after 2:20 a.m. Sunday on U.S. 84 about five miles east of Prairie Hill.

The names of the other victims have not yet been released.

