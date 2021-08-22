Advertisement

Early morning mischief leads to police investigation

damage to Valley Mills High School Track & Field.
damage to Valley Mills High School Track & Field.(Valley Mills Police Department)
By Eric Franklin
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Police are investigating an early this morning Criminal Mischief that occurred at the Valley Mills High School.

Police with Valley Mills Police Department says in a post on their Facebook page, “The Suspect(s) left behind evidence at the scene that we have a strong belief will lead us to positive identification of the actor(s) who committed this criminal mischief.”

The VMPD is asking the public for assistance. If anyone has any information regarding this case, please contact the Valley Mills Police Department at (254) 932-6300, or you can message the information to our Facebook page. Your tips will be kept strictly confidential.

