Early morning mischief leads to police investigation

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Police are investigating an early this morning Criminal Mischief that occurred at the Valley Mills High School.

Police with Valley Mills Police Department says in a post on their Facebook page, “The Suspect(s) left behind evidence at the scene that we have a strong belief will lead us to positive identification of the actor(s) who committed this criminal mischief.”

The VMPD is asking the public for assistance. If anyone has any information regarding this case, please contact the Valley Mills Police Department at (254) 932-6300, or you can message the information to our Facebook page. Your tips will be kept strictly confidential.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.