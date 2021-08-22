Hot & sunny Sunday

We’ve settled into a weather pattern that will make us get used highs in the upper 90s, close to 100 degrees. Each day, now and through next week, will be mostly sunny and hot. High humidity will send heat indices to 100 to 105 over the next several afternoons. Expect to see a light haze for the next few days as a plume of Saharan Dust filters through Texas. The dust is here, but not a high concentration of it, so only minor impacts to air quality are expected over the next few days.

Late summer heat continues next week and humidity will just continue to increase. Most everyone stays dry, but high pressure may weaken just enough to see a small rain chance, in the afternoon, to our southeast by mid-week. That’s close enough for us to watch and hope for the rain to move in to parts of SE Central TX, but odds are against us this upcoming week.

