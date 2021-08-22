Advertisement

HOT Weather To Start The Week with Triple-Digits Possible

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
It’ll stay fairly warm this evening in the mid to upper 90′s, but luckily our Heat Index won’t be too high. Temperatures dip to the upper 80′s after sunset, with morning lows in the mid 70′s driving into work. The humidity will be lower on Monday, which means our temperatures will be able to heat up more easily. Thus, there’s a good chance we’ll have our first 100° high in the Waco.

The chance for seeing 100° highs starts to go down after Monday as the humidity will start going back up. Highs will still be in the upper 90′s Tuesday, but we’ll get a chance for relief afterwards as spotty rain chances will arrive! This will keep highs in the mid 90′s during the middle and end of the week, and possibly next weekend.

