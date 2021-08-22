Advertisement

Killeen: 100 free meals provided for homeless and less fortunate

100 free meals were provided for the homeless and less fortunate in Killeen on Saturday.
100 free meals were provided for the homeless and less fortunate in Killeen on Saturday.(KWTX)
By Royden Ogletree
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Dozens had a free warm meal Saturday thanks to the Blessings on the Block outreach program.

They served more than 100 spaghetti dinners to the homeless and less fortunate in Killeen.

The meal was provided by graduates and students of CTC’s culinary arts program.

The group also handed out personal hygiene items.

