Local school districts bands are marching into the new school year

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Marching bands and dance teams from all four high schools in the Killeen Independent School district gathered on Leo Buckley Stadium Saturday evening for the annual Spirit Spectacular.

The Ellison high school screaming eagles’ band and emeralds dance team are the hosts of the annual fundraising event that gives the public an early look at the four bands’ developing competition shows.

“The kids put a lot of hard work into this and they’d appreciate really the audience and this is a little different than being in a football game, we’re not worried about who’s going to win or lose or a contest, who’s going to win We’re just all trying to support each other,” said Jeff Smith Ellison Band Directors.

The Spirit Spectacular is an excellent opportunity to see how the four high school marching bands represent their respective schools.

Football season begins with all KISD teams on the road Thursday, Aug. 26, and Friday, Aug. 27. The first home games are on Sept. 9 and 10.

