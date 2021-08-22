One person dead, another in custody after vehicle split in half by light pole

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Police say one person was killed when a Ford Mustang was sliced in half by a light pole early Sunday morning.

Police say the accident involved a 2017 Ford Mustang at the intersection of S. Garfield St. and W. Wall St.

An investigation revealed Mustang was speeding southbound on Andrews Hwy when it passed through the intersection and struck the traffic light pole. The force of the accident cut the vehicle in half.

A 29-year-old male passenger was found dead at the scene. The driver, 31, whose name has not been released, fled the accident but was later taken into custody. Charges are pending against the driver.

